The transformation has begun

We are driven to cut through complexity to improve productivity and organize care seamlessly around people – both patients and care providers. While there are many challenges to address, we prioritize four areas of opportunity: simplifying data and insight gathering, driving improved treatment and outcomes, removing excess costs from the system wherever possible, and giving patients and staff a better experience. It's a tall order, for sure, but one we are both capable and committed to addressing. Our integrated portfolio of products and solutions, coupled with our hands-on consultative approach and award-winning service, are helping our clients make strides in all of these areas today. For example, in high-demand areas for nursing care, we’ve developed automated tools that provide a comprehensive view of the patient’s condition while simplifying medical documentation and better utilizing staff resources. The IntelliVue Guardian with Early Warning System (EWS) solution encompasses innovative technology along with our supplementary clinical services that can help guide adoption with change management planning, execution, staff education, and post-implementation support. To help providers work toward providing the right care at the right time in the right place, we’ve created a host of new solutions that reduce redundancies and allow them to diagnose faster and less invasively. Technology such as the IQon Spectral CT can help clinicians characterize a liver lesion through improved visualization, and the anatomically intelligent 3D modeling technology of HeartModel makes cardiac ultrasound exams easier to perform and reduces variability by delivering critical information in seconds. Above all, we remain laser-focused on creating solutions that put patients first. Today’s health consumers are more empowered and demanding than ever before – and rightfully so. They're paying a far greater percentage of their healthcare costs out of their own pockets. They deserve a more comfortable and satisfying experience, like that of our Ambient Experience In-Bore MRI Suite. With the Ambient Experience In-Bore Connect solution, patients were significantly more satisfied with their MRI examinations.