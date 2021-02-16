Philips Expands Avent Range with New Electric Breast Pump and Bottle Sterilizer with Dryer

With the new Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump, mothers can rest assured that expressing can be quick, comfortable, and discreet. Its one-size-fits-all silicone cushion promises improved comfort, perfect for mothers who are breastfeeding for the first time. Moreover, the breast pumps operate on a quiet motor, offering both discretion and ultimate convenience for mothers on the go.

Aside from choosing the right equipment that best fits your needs, it is also important to ensure that feeding materials, including bottles and teats, are properly sanitized and sterilized to protect your baby against infections, particularly diarrhea and vomiting3.

Zach Lim adds, “It’s a common misconception to think that the more germs babies are exposed to, the more it can help them strengthen their immune system. While exposure to common household germs and bacteria can help babies’ immune systems to learn how to cope, exposure to excessive amounts of germs and bacteria, especially from tap water or milk, can get babies very sick3. When feeding materials are not sterilized properly, you risk exposing your baby to harmful germs and bacteria”.

The Philips Avent Bottle Sterilizer with Dryer takes the guesswork out of infant feeding with its built-in dryer that allows parents to enjoy fast, safe, and chemical-free sterilization for up to 24 hours with the lid on. Its integrated drip tray also protects the heating plate from milk droplets, preventing burning smell and unpleasant odors. Its compact, space-saving design is perfect for those who have limited space on their countertop.

Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump

Faster Milk Extraction

Philips has drawn on extensive research and commissioned three independent clinical studies4,5,6 using advanced ultrasound imaging to develop the Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump. Its Unique Natural Motion Technology uses a combination of suction and nipple stimulation, which mimics a baby’s natural feeding process, to initiate milk let down for quicker milk flow7. This allows for twice as fast milk let down within the first five minutes8 with milk flow within as little as 47 seconds9.

Improved Comfort

The Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump is compatible with 99.98% of nipple sizes up to 30mm9, so mothers can feel confident it is the right pump for them. It has a one-size-fits-all, soft, silicone cushion gently collapses and adapts to the mother’s changing nipple size and shape. The breast pump also has multiple settings for stimulation and expression to provide improved comfort and a personalized experience.

Designed for Ultimate Convenience

The Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump runs on a quiet motor provides a discreet expressing experience for mothers. Its compact, lightweight design and rechargeable battery also makes the Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump portable and suitable to be used on the go. The breast pump also has intuitive memory function and automatic transition from stimulation to expression enables hassle-free use.

Philips Avent Bottle Sterilizer with Dryer

Prioritizing Safety

The Philips Avent Bottle Sterilizer with Dryer uses steam to sterilize all conventional baby milk bottles, as recommended by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention10. Utilizing the steam sterilization method, the bottle sterilizer kills up to 99.99% of germs11. The Philips Avent Bottle Sterilizer with Dryer provides fast, safe, chemical-free sterilization for up to 24 hours with the lid on to safeguard babies from harmful germs.

Upgraded with Drying Function

Knowing that parents are always strapped for time, the Philips Avent Bottle Sterilizer with Dryer is designed to be time conscious. The device sterilizes and dries in 40 minutes, which makes it perfect for busy mums juggling work and home life. It is also easy to clean and assemble, allowing new parents to spend more time to be with their little ones. You can also set it and forget it, as it automatically shuts off at the end of every cycle for a fuss-free experience.

Thoughtfully Designed

The device comes in a compact, space-saving design that is fully flexible and adaptable. It also has an integrated drip tray that protects the heating plate from milk droplets, preventing burning smell and unpleasant odors. It is a must-have for new parents as it is a multipurpose solution to sterilize, dry, and store up to 6 Philips Avent Baby Bottles with all the essentials including teats, soothers, and breast pump parts.

Local Pricing and Availability

The Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump and Bottle Sterilizer with Dryer is now available at the recommended retail prices of MYR 759 and RM460 respectively at the Philips Official Shopee Store and all Philips-authorized retailers. For more information, visit https://www.philips.com.my/.