Information overload from multiple displays makes it difficult to get a quick situation overview of the patient.
The Philips IntelliVue MX750 bedside patient monitor directly addresses the evolving security needs of the healthcare IT landscape, with a range of capabilities that support your cybersecurity strategies. In addition, this outstanding monitor offers advanced functionality and an extensive range of measurements.
Studies indicate that care providers can only directly look at a monitor about 5% of the time3. Visual Patient helps care providers to see colors and movements in their peripheral view without looking directly at the monitor. This enables the physician to continue to observe the surgical field while still perceiving relevant information from the monitor. By activating peripheral vision we’re activating an entirely new connection to the monitor and patient.
Flying a plane and caring for a patient involve continuous evaluation of critical data. Inspired by synthetic vision in aviation, the Visual Patient Avatar was originally developed by a team of licensed pilots and anesthesiologists who saw the similarities of the cockpit and the OR and sought to bring these concepts into the fast-paced operating room.
*Product features may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability. [1] Schulz et al. Frequency and type of situational awareness errors contributing to death and brain damage: a closed claims analysis. Anesthesiology 2017; 127: 326e37 [2] Tscholl et al. Using an animated patient avatar to improve perception of vital sign information by anaesthesia professional. Br.J.Anaesth. 2018, 121, 662-671 [3] Ford S, Birmingham E, King A, Lim J, Ansermino JM. At-a-glance monitoring: covert observations of anesthesiologists in the operating room. Anesth Analg. 2010 Sep;111(3):653-8. doi: 10.1213/ANE.0b013e3181e627d4. Epub 2010 Jun 25. PMID: 20581165.
