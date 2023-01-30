MicroFlow (MFI) and MicroFlow-HD (MFI-HD) imaging mode

MFI-HD is a sub-function of MFI. It offers twice the sensitivity and resolution of MFI in assessing blood flow [1]. MFI HD is well-suited for studies requiring high resolution and sensitivity, including neonatal head, fetal/placental circulation, renal/abdominal, breast, MSK, small parts, and CEUS exams.
Philips mL26-8 ultra-high frequency, micro-linear transducer allows you to image from eyeball to hip - all with the same, fully versatile transducer. Added presets for MSK, breast, vascular, dermal and ocular provide added versatility.
[1] Internal measured comparison on standards MFI to MFI HD using clinical targets and standard measurement methodology. Not available on Affiniti systems.
