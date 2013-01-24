Improving experiences of patients, providers and caregivers means moving outside the hospital walls. In today’s healthcare environment, it’s not enough to just diagnose and treat. Patients and clinicians alike are looking for ways to manage health conditions before issues arise, and to stay healthy long after treatment. Our solutions are strategically developed to work cohesively across the patient journey.
The Philips Customer Experience Center includes both clinical- and non-clinical settings. This allows us to demonstrate how we can impact every stage of the health continuum: healthy living, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and home care. Our care journey tours and demos highlight patient and staff experiences across every stage of the continuum.
The Philips Customer Experience Center is filled with rich content that takes our guests on a journey that illustrates how Philips is connecting people, data, and technology across the health continuum. By addressing healthcare as a ‘connected whole’ in this way, we unlock efficiencies and drive innovations that help deliver on the ‘Quadruple Aim’: enhancing the patient experience, improving health outcomes, lowering the cost of care, and improving the work life of care providers.
The whole story is told through ‘real’ personas: a typical family with different pathologies and medical histories cared for by our healthcare professionals who each face their own challenges. The immersive and impressive experience highlights challenges and opportunities, forming the basis for discussions with our guests on co-creation and on how together we can deliver seamless care to make life better.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.