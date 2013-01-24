Providing care today means making every investment worthwhile and every usable moment count. To achieve this you want to maximize your productivity by reducing the unplanned downtime of your equipment as much as possible.



We want to work together with you to aim for zero unplanned equipment downtime. It’s an ambitious target, but definately worthwhile. Every step closer to zero is a step closer to better care for your patient.



We partner with you in a flexible, tailored way, that focuses on predictive rather than reactive maintenance. In this way, issues may be addressed before they impact your ability to provide continuous care. Which can help you in your aim for systems that are always on and ready.



Count on us, as your patients count on you.

