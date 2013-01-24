Pediatric radiology innovations at Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Amid the range of challenges facing pediatric care providers, strategic partnerships offer new and innovative opportunities to expand imaging services and build new models of care.

About 10 years ago PCH began a long-term relationship with Philips that expanded in early 2017 to become a long-term strategic partnership. This 15-year agreement is a first-of-its-kind partnership for Philips with a stand-alone children's hospital system, and includes imaging systems, patient monitoring, clinical informatics, and a comprehensive range of clinical and business consulting services. With access to the latest in innovations from Philips, it gives Phoenix Children’s “strategic foresight” as a newer pediatric healthcare provider and supports them in delivering the highest quality patient care.

Together, Phoenix Children's and Philips co-designed and tested new dosing protocols in its imaging equipment that are child-sized and appropriate for particular age groups or a particular organ. The research and technologies on dose management using iterative CT reconstruction, and spectral multi-energy CT combined with specific pediatric CT and MRI protocols, are now standards in Philips equipment offered worldwide.

“The attitude at Phoenix Children’s is to move forward, and not to be satisfied with what we did yesterday or what we did last month,” says Dianna Bardo, Pediatric Radiologist at Phoenix Children’s. “We’re trying to achieve things for children that were really only intended for an adult.”

Phoenix Children’s goal was to use technology to provide “more breadth and depth of high-end medical services” and help to drive innovation in diagnostics. The introduction of new technologies plays a valuable role in the hospital’s ability to conduct research, supports clinical staff and creates an environment where technology motivates and drives innovation, while reducing systematic waste and inefficiency.

“The combination of our technological developments, the new innovations, and our software developments provides us with the opportunity to look at our data and become as efficient as possible for each level of our operation,” says Dr. Towbin. “We’re now able to understand anatomical relationships, make better diagnoses, and learn new information that we couldn’t previously do. Again this makes us far better as a radiology department and gives us a better chance to serve children at the highest levels.”