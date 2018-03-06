Clinical trial shows effectiveness of AI-driven app

Sweetch is a start-up with a mobile health app that aims to use AI to help users prevent diabetes — or improve outcomes for users who have diabetes. The app personalizes recommendations for each user, offering them the tailored support and encouragement they need to make long-term behavior changes. In 2016, Sweetch raised $3.5 million, led by global conglomerate Philips and equity crowdfunding platform OurCrowd.

A clinical trial conducted at Johns Hopkins University found that Sweetch was highly effective at modifying participant behavior. On average, participants lost weight, reduced their waist circumference and had a clinically meaningful reduction in their A1C levels.