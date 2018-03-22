|
Cloud-based patient education platform drives better outcomes
Studies show that patient engagement is a key factor in improving outcomes. But many patients don’t have the knowledge they need to take an active role in their care. The company Mytonomy — applies cognitive learning principles in its cloud-based patient education platform to help fill this information gap. By educating and engaging patients, Mytonomy’s Patient Experience Cloud aims to drive better outcomes and lower costs — and it’s available from any device, anywhere, at any time.
In 2017, Philips Health Technology Ventures recognized the potential in Mytonomy and contributed to a $7 million Series-A funding round. Mytonomy’s influence continues to grow, and it recently announced a partnership with the Mayo Clinic to develop a series of short videos for cancer patients and their caregivers. The goal is to encourage shared decision-making between patients and their providers and a better patient and caregiver experience.