Designed for fast workflow, robust scanning and enhancing the patient’s experience during MRI examinations.

The need to repeat even one scan can put you behind schedule, increasing patient wait times and staff overtime. Today more than ever, first-time-right imaging is key. Ingenia 1.5T S delivers fast, robust scanning methods based on dStream digital quality and speed, along with Premium IQ* for more information in the same time slot. With our Patient In-bore Solution we have innovated patient experience during the MRI exam.