To put it simply, priorities have changed, drastically. During this time of crisis, the priority for health IT leaders has shifted away from implementing innovations that result in significant changes to workflow, even if the return on investment could be positive in the long run. At Philips, we recognize that now, more than ever, you need products and processes that have demonstrated their abilities to alleviate newfound priorities and concerns – and you need them now. All the better if they feature remote installation and virtual staff training.