EuroEcho Imaging 2024 

Berlin-Messe Hub 27
Satellite symposium
Key opinion leaders will explore the impact of applying the newest AI tools to echo in TV interventions, best practice 3D ICE &TEE imaging as well as the current state-of-affairs of AI in VHD.
Speakers:
Dr. Nina Ajmone Marsan, MD Leiden University Medical Center,
Leiden, Netherlands
Dr. Nina Ajmone Marsan, MD
Leiden University Medical Center,
Prof. Denisa Muraru, MD Head of Heart Valve Clinic, Cardiologist/Echocardiographer, CV Imaging
University of Milano, San Luca Hospital and the Istituto Auxologico Italiano, Milan Italy
Prof. Denisa Muraru, MD
Head of Heart Valve Clinic, Cardiologist/Echocardiographer, CV Imaging
Dr. Julien Dreyfus, MD
Cardiologist
Cardiology Center North, Paris Saint-Denis
Lecture: Fusion Imaging & Miniaturization within TV Interventions: myth or reality?
Dr. Julien Dreyfus, MD
Dr. Ludwig Weckbach, MD Cardiologist, Cardiovascular Physiologist and Pathophysiologist
Ludwig-Maximilian University Hospital Munich
Lecture: 3D ICE & TEE Imaging: partners or enemies?
Dr. Ludwig Weckbach, MD
Cardiologist, Cardiovascular Physiologist and Pathophysiologist
Prof. Harald Kuehl, MD Chief of Cardiology
Clinic for Cardiology and Intensive Care, Munich Harlaching
Lecture: Role of AI in VHD, as we speak
Prof. Harald Kuehl, MD
Chief of Cardiology
Speakers:
Dr. Nina Ajmone Marsan, MD Leiden University Medical Center,
Leiden, Netherlands
Dr. Nina Ajmone Marsan, MD
Leiden University Medical Center,
Prof. Denisa Muraru, MD Head of Heart Valve Clinic, Cardiologist/Echocardiographer, CV Imaging
University of Milano, San Luca Hospital and the Istituto Auxologico Italiano, Milan Italy
Prof. Denisa Muraru, MD
Head of Heart Valve Clinic, Cardiologist/Echocardiographer, CV Imaging
Dr. Julien Dreyfus, MD
Cardiologist
Cardiology Center North, Paris Saint-Denis
Lecture: Fusion Imaging & Miniaturization within TV Interventions: myth or reality?
Dr. Julien Dreyfus, MD
Dr. Ludwig Weckbach, MD Cardiologist, Cardiovascular Physiologist and Pathophysiologist
Ludwig-Maximilian University Hospital Munich
Lecture: 3D ICE & TEE Imaging: partners or enemies?
Dr. Ludwig Weckbach, MD
Cardiologist, Cardiovascular Physiologist and Pathophysiologist
Prof. Harald Kuehl, MD Chief of Cardiology
Clinic for Cardiology and Intensive Care, Munich Harlaching
Lecture: Role of AI in VHD, as we speak
Prof. Harald Kuehl, MD
Chief of Cardiology
Ultrasound Practical Tutorials
Women clinicians in cardiology play a vital role in enhancing the field through diversity, advocacy, research, and mentorship: leading to better patient care and improved health outcomes for all. Join our practical tutorials with these outstanding women leaders and take part in the ongoing evolution and advancement of cardiovascular medicine.
All sessions will start with a Tips & Tricks live scanning acquisition and quantification on the ultrasound platform related to the specific tutorial topic*.
Dr. Laura Anna Leo, MD
Head of Cardiac Imaging
Institute Cardiac Center Ticino, Switzerland
Prof. Denisa Muraru, MD Head of Heart Valve Clinic, Cardiologist/Echocardiographer, CV Imaging
University of Milano, San Luca Hospital and the Istituto Auxologico Italiano, Milan Italy
Prof. Denisa Muraru, MD
Head of Heart Valve Clinic, Cardiologist/Echocardiographer, CV Imaging
Prof. Karima Addetia, MD Associate Professor of Medicine, Multi-modality and structural image cardiologist
University of Chicago
Prof. Karima Addetia, MD
Associate Professor of Medicine, Multi-modality and structural image cardiologist
Dr. Madalina Garbi, MD Consultant Cardiologist, Echocardiography and VHD specialtiy
Royal Papworth Hospital, UK
Dr. Madalina Garbi, MD
Consultant Cardiologist, Echocardiography and VHD specialtiy
Dr. Soha Hekal, MD Consulting Cardiologist
Mahalla Cardiac Center Aswan Heart Center Aswan, Egypt
Dr. Soha Hekal, MD
Consulting Cardiologist
Dr. Bushra Rana, MD Consutling cardiologist: Clinical Lead for Non-invasive cardiology diagnostics
Imperial Healthcare NHS Trust and Cleveland Clinic London
Dr. Bushra Rana, MD
Consutling cardiologist: Clinical Lead for Non-invasive cardiology diagnostics
Dr. Gabriella de Pasquale Meyer, MD Cardiologist
Heart Center in the Park – Hirslanden group, Zurich
Dr. Gabriella de Pasquale Meyer, MD
Cardiologist
Dr. Hani Mahmoud-Elsayed, MD Consultant Cardiologist, Director of Echo lab and Investigation Center
Aswan Heart Center, Magdi Yacoub Foundation
Dr. Hani Mahmoud-Elsayed, MD
Consultant Cardiologist, Director of Echo lab and Investigation Center
Dr. Francesco F. Faletra Sr. Consulting Cardiologist and Sr. Consultant Imaging
IRCCS-ISMETT UPMC Palermo and Cardiac Center Ticino
Dr. Francesco F. Faletra
Sr. Consulting Cardiologist and Sr. Consultant Imaging
We’re pleased to bring you clinically-relevant, disease-specific, and educationally-meaningful AI-driven hands-on sessions led by recognized experts. Topics include: AVSD repair, Right Heart Academy, Left Heart Academy, Functional Single Ventricles and more!
Space is limited – arrive early to Practical Tutorial room 1 to get a spot. See the complete list of sessions below and add them to your calendar.
Philips AI-based ultrasound solutions integrate into everyday clinical workflows and are designed to make it easier and faster for clinicians to acquire, select, measure and report accurate results.Click here to learn more
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.