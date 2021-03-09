3 Top Tips to Achieve the Freshest Cuppa to Kickstart Your Day with the Philips 3200 Series LatteGo

1. A good cup of quality, café style coffee comes from freshly ground beans.

Fresh coffee beans are the prerequisite for a quality cup of coffee. The Philips 3200 Series LatteGo (RRP: RM3,599) is perfect for those with a passion for coffee and who appreciate a fresh cup daily. It is a fully automatic espresso machine that freshly grinds and brews coffee with just a push of a button.

Coffee connoisseurs would know that the secret to extracting the best flavour from your coffee is in letting freshly roasted beans rest for a week. The coffee beans should ideally be used within three weeks after that and brewed within three minutes of being ground. The Philips LatteGo's durable and pure ceramic grinders allow you to select the desired grind size from 12 grinder settings to create a balanced cup of coffee. It grinds coffee beans precisely and consistently to produce a richer taste, delivering a perfect bean-to-cup result in unmatched speed, convenience and freshness. It does not get any easier than that for the freshest, tastiest, café style coffee at home.

2. Brewing your coffee at the right temperature matters

Coffee has to be brewed and extracted at the right temperature. Colder water can result in flat and under-extracted coffee, while water that is too hot can cause a lower quality tasting coffee1. It is crucial to maintain the optimal coffee extraction temperature between 90 and 98°C to maintain the best flavour and taste for a quality cuppa.

The Philips LatteGo's innovative brewing Aroma Extract system strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction. It maintains the water temperature between 90 and 98°C while regulating the water flow rate, promising the perfect aroma, crema, and coffee temperature in every cup.

3. The quality of the water you use makes a big difference to the taste of your coffee

A cup of coffee is made up of about 98% of water2. So, it's no surprise that the quality of the water we use in our coffee plays a significant role in its taste3. Tap water contains impurities, which can cause staleness and odour. This can affect the acidity of the coffee brewed, leaving a metallic taste. For the best-tasting coffee, the water used to brew it should be clean and fresh, both in its taste and smell.

The Philips LatteGo's patented AquaClean water filter system removes impurities from water, ensuring that the water you are using to brew your coffee is completely purified. The water filter also provides up to 5,000 cups4 of clean and clear water before needing to descale, making it easy to make the best-tasting coffee.

Enjoy fresh and fuss-free café style coffee from the comfort of your home with the Philips LatteGo

Kickstart your day by whipping up some of the world's most popular and best-loved coffee beverages with the Philips LatteGo for yourself and your loved ones. Satisfy everybody's preferences and choose from five delicious and aromatic coffees including espresso, americano, latte macchiato, brewed coffee, and cappuccino, all with a simple touch of a button.

The Philips LatteGo allows you to easily select and adjust the aroma strength, the coffee's intensity, the amount of milk froth in your drink and how much coffee is dispensed with its intuitive touch display. Impress your guests by brewing popular coffees like a pro or making each cup in café style and customized to their tastes, just how they like it.

Local Pricing and Availability

The Philips 3200 Series LatteGo is now available at the recommended retail prices of MYR 3,599. It will be available at the Philips e-store and all Philips-authorized retailers.