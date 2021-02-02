Pusat Jantung Sarawak (Sarawak Heart Center) Installs First Philips Ingenia 1.5T Evolution in Asia Pacific

- The Ingenia 1.5T Evolution can boost performance with innovative solutions that includes AI-driven patient sensing technology, in-room guidance and exam automation
- Improves patient experience and acceptance
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Pusat Jantung Sarawak (Sarawak Heart Center) announced the installation of the first Philips Ingenia 1.5T Evolution in Asia Pacific and research collaboration. The centre offers some of the most advance heart treatments in the world. The centre is involved in numerous clinical trials and at the forefront on research and innovation.
Increasing demands and evolving healthcare needs, imaging procedures, advancement of technology and longer wait times are hurdles that exist in many radiology departments globally. The Philips Ingenia 1.5T Evolution, a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) system that aims to find the shortest path to the best care, addresses this through our innovation in speed, comfort and confidence.
Patient-centered productivity with SmartWorkflow solutions
The Ingenia 1.5T Evolution can boost performance with innovative SmartWorkflow solutions that includes AI-driven patient sensing technology, in-room guidance and exam automation. The increasing use of MR to diagnose a variety of conditions and illnesses has led to demands for greater efficiency. Too often, it seems that productivity is at odds with giving patients the time and attention they desire. SmartWorkflow provides an end-to-end workflow solution supporting a better patient and staff experience, resulting in patient-centered productivity. Another positive patient experience is with the 70cm large bore as it improves patient comfort and experience.
Up to 50% faster MRI exams with virtually equal image quality[1]
Compressed SENSE allows scan up to 50% faster with virtually equal image quality, in both 2D- and 3D scanning and for all anatomies. It also provides clinical confidence, with consistent and reproducible high image quality even for challenging anatomies. For the MR department, this frees up time and also better meets the demands of referring physicians.
Touchless patient sensing helps staff and provides patient comfort
Staff can be relieved from the burden of positioning – and re-positioning – a respiratory belt. Positioning a belt shifts the operator’s focus from the patient to the technology at a moment when it is critical that the patient is comfortable and reassured. Optical sensing and AI automatically detect patient respiratory patterns. VitalEye touchless patient sensing provides a fast detection of patient’s breathing without any operator interaction.
One standardized workflow across the enterprise
Philips IntelliSpace Portal is an advanced visualization and analysis software solution designed to support diagnostic process, follow-up and communication across clinical domains and modalities, through a connected and secure workflow. This is a multi-modality and multi-vendor comprehensive suite of advanced visualization solution ideal for complex cross sectional imaging tasks. It can scale to fit large scale enterprises, helping to maximize resources by leveraging analytical tools
“We are delighted to be able to deliver and fulfill our mission to improve people’s lives through meaningful innovation for clinicians and patients in Pusat Jantung Sarawak. Imaging departments are in the middle of a transition from volume-based to value-based care. Advanced technologies and informatics solutions have presented a unique opportunity to improve patient and staff experience and meet the increasing demand for medical imaging at a lower cost. Philips is committed to advancing our Ingenia MRI portfolio to transform imaging department and its impact on care delivery.”
Muhammad Ali Jaleel
Country Manager, Philips Malaysia
“We are very pleased to announce the installation of the Philips Ingenia 1.5T Evolution. With speed, comfort and confidence of Philips Ingenia 1.5T Evolution, productivity and patient care has markedly improved. With this new addition, we are providing leading edge technology and are on par with other worldwide installations.”
Dr Mohd Asri bin Riffin
Pusat Jantung Sarawak (Sarawak Heart Centre) Director
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 82,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.
|Philips launches first Philips Ingenia 1.5T Evolution in Asia Pacific at Pusat Jantung Sarawak (Sarawak Heart Center)