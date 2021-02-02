Pusat Jantung Sarawak (Sarawak Heart Center) Installs First Philips Ingenia 1.5T Evolution in Asia Pacific

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Pusat Jantung Sarawak (Sarawak Heart Center) announced the installation of the first Philips Ingenia 1.5T Evolution in Asia Pacific and research collaboration. The centre offers some of the most advance heart treatments in the world. The centre is involved in numerous clinical trials and at the forefront on research and innovation.

Increasing demands and evolving healthcare needs, imaging procedures, advancement of technology and longer wait times are hurdles that exist in many radiology departments globally. The Philips Ingenia 1.5T Evolution, a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) system that aims to find the shortest path to the best care, addresses this through our innovation in speed, comfort and confidence.

Patient-centered productivity with SmartWorkflow solutions

The Ingenia 1.5T Evolution can boost performance with innovative SmartWorkflow solutions that includes AI-driven patient sensing technology, in-room guidance and exam automation. The increasing use of MR to diagnose a variety of conditions and illnesses has led to demands for greater efficiency. Too often, it seems that productivity is at odds with giving patients the time and attention they desire. SmartWorkflow provides an end-to-end workflow solution supporting a better patient and staff experience, resulting in patient-centered productivity. Another positive patient experience is with the 70cm large bore as it improves patient comfort and experience.