Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

News center | Malaysia

Jan 26, 2021

Malaysia’s First Philips 128 Slice Incisive CT installed at Anson Bay Medical Centre, Teluk Intan

   

  • Philips’ 128 Slice Incisive CT helps imaging departments and healthcare organizations achieve their financial, clinical and operational goal
  • Significant reduction in time to results using the OnPlan patient-side gantry controls of Philips Incisive CT

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, recently installed the Philips 128 Slice Incisive CT (computed tomography) at Anson Bay Medical Centre, Teluk Intan, a first for Malaysia. The Philips 128 Slice Incisive CT helps imaging departments and healthcare organizations meet their most pressing financial, clinical and operational goals. Driven by advances in image quality, radiation dose management and clinical applications, CT has become one of the cornerstones of imaging and radiology departments.

 

The Incisive CT integrates innovations in imaging, workflow, and lifecycle management, helping healthcare providers to improve the CT experience for patients and staff, enable smart clinical decision-making and increase efficiency. With its industry-first “Tube for Life” guarantee[1], Philips will replace the Incisive’s X-ray tube – a key component of any CT system – at no additional cost throughout the entire life of the system, potentially lowering operating expenses.

 

The innovative imaging system works to optimise the quality of the imaging. The Orthopedics Metal Artifact Reduction (O-MAR) reduces artifacts and improves image quality at surrounding tissue caused by orthopaedic implants.
“We’re always looking at new approaches in expanding Philips’ access in the medical innovation segment. The 128 Slice Incisive CT will be able to uplift and elevate Malaysia’s medical services in the radiology department as it combines data and technology to improve the efficiency and accuracy in diagnosis. Anson Bay Medical Center will be able to produce higher quality images at lower operational costs that will assist healthcare providers and the imaging community on the path towards a value-based healthcare system,” 

Muhammad Ali Jaleel

Country Manager, Philips Malaysia

“With the rapid growth rate of the industry, we’re pleased to be the first hospital in Malaysia to install the 128 Slide Incisive CT system. By reducing the time to obtain results, we are able to further enhance patients’ experience while also delivering results. We will continue supporting and working with Philips and other members in the health technology sector to move the needle towards better care for patients,” 

Dr Matthew Mohan

General Manager Anson Bay Medical Centre

Advances in workflow on the scanner and console, as well as the reading room, help improve the patient and staff experience through every step of the scan. The Incisive CT’s 70 kV scan mode allows for improved low-contrast detectability and confidence at low dose for patients, which can help staff feel confident about managing dose without sacrificing image quality. Incisive CT also seamlessly integrates with Philips IntelliSpace Portal to offer post-processing for complex cases, enabling radiologists to access advanced analysis tools all in one comprehensive system.

 

The Incisive CT also supports a higher level of scanning consistency across the different members of the system’s operating team, with a recent study showing the system reduced examination time by 19%[2]. This was a result from using the OnPlan patient-side gantry controls of the Incisive CT.  OnPlan controls are state-of- the-art tools that provide simplified and intuitive workflow for the technologist. This adaptive intelligence enables consistency from scan to scan for high-quality, fast results.

 

Incisive CT can be combined with Philips’s DoseWise Portal, a web-based dose monitoring solution that collects, measures, analyzes and reports patient and staff radiation exposure, assisting in control of quality of care, efficiency, and patient and staff safety.

 

For more information on the Incisive CT, please click here.

[1] Life of the product is defined by Philips as 10 years. Tube for Life guarantee availability varies by country.

*Improved image quality as defined by improvements in spatial resolution and/or noise reduction as measured in phantom studies.

[2] Based on a study performed at Oz Radiology Group. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Click here to read moreRead less

Topics

Radiology Diagnosis & Treatment Patient monitoring Press release

Contacts

Sheo Rai

Sheo S. Rai

Senior Manager
Brand and Communications
Philips ASEAN Pacific

Media assets

The Philips 128 Slice Incisive CT will help imaging departments and healthcare organizations meet their most pressing financial, clinical and operational goals.
273.0 KB

Philips launches first Philips 128 Slice Incisive CT at Anson Bay Medical Centre, Teluk Intan.

Philips 128 Slice Incisive CT integrates innovations in imaging, workflow, and lifecycle management, helping healthcare providers improving the CT experience for patients and staff.
273.0 KB

The Philips 128 Slice Incisive CT optimises the quality of the imaging.

Share on social media

More related news