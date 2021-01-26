Malaysia’s First Philips 128 Slice Incisive CT installed at Anson Bay Medical Centre, Teluk Intan

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, recently installed the Philips 128 Slice Incisive CT (computed tomography) at Anson Bay Medical Centre, Teluk Intan, a first for Malaysia. The Philips 128 Slice Incisive CT helps imaging departments and healthcare organizations meet their most pressing financial, clinical and operational goals. Driven by advances in image quality, radiation dose management and clinical applications, CT has become one of the cornerstones of imaging and radiology departments.

The Incisive CT integrates innovations in imaging, workflow, and lifecycle management, helping healthcare providers to improve the CT experience for patients and staff, enable smart clinical decision-making and increase efficiency. With its industry-first “Tube for Life” guarantee[1], Philips will replace the Incisive’s X-ray tube – a key component of any CT system – at no additional cost throughout the entire life of the system, potentially lowering operating expenses.

The innovative imaging system works to optimise the quality of the imaging. The Orthopedics Metal Artifact Reduction (O-MAR) reduces artifacts and improves image quality at surrounding tissue caused by orthopaedic implants.