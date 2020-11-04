Malaysia’s First Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS Installed at Putra Specialist Hospital Batu Pahat

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, in partnership with Putra Specialist Hospital Batu Pahat today officially opens its doors to an enhanced radiology department which houses Malaysia’s first Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS, a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) system that aims to find the shortest path to the best care. Putra Specialist Hospital Batu Pahat is a 73-bed private hospital and has 12 resident consultants and six visiting consultants from various specialties.

Increasing demands and evolving healthcare needs, imaging procedures, advancement of technology and longer wait times are hurdles that exist in many radiology departments globally. The Philips Prodiva 1.5T CS addresses this through our innovation in speed, comfort and confidence.

Breeze Workflow reduces the number of positioning steps, simplifies coil handling and enable faster patient transfer. Breeze workflow has enabled up to 79% faster1 throughput and enables users to accelerate their daily exam workflow.

Prodiva provides consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband. Digitizing the signal in the coil captures the MR signal in its most pure form, increasing Signal to Noise Ratio, it enhance the image quality or reduce the exam time. The motion reduction algorithm has reduce rescans and increase confidence in diagnosis.