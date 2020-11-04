Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

News center | Malaysia

Nov 04, 2020

Malaysia’s First Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS Installed at Putra Specialist Hospital Batu Pahat

   

  • Low installation and siting expenses, continuous uptime support and easy upgrades provide predictable total cost of ownership and peace of mind
  •  Improves patient experience and acceptance
  • Simplified Breeze Workflow aids users with varying levels of experience in performing consistent routine MR exams with ease from day one thereby increasing patient volume

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, in partnership with Putra Specialist Hospital Batu Pahat today officially opens its doors to an enhanced radiology department which houses Malaysia’s first Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS, a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) system that aims to find the shortest path to the best care. Putra Specialist Hospital Batu Pahat is a 73-bed private hospital and has 12 resident consultants and six visiting consultants from various specialties.

 

Increasing demands and evolving healthcare needs, imaging procedures, advancement of technology and longer wait times are hurdles that exist in many radiology departments globally. The Philips Prodiva 1.5T CS addresses this through our innovation in speed, comfort and confidence.

 

Breeze Workflow reduces the number of positioning steps, simplifies coil handling and enable faster patient transfer. Breeze workflow has enabled up to 79% faster1 throughput and enables users to accelerate their daily exam workflow.

 

Prodiva provides consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband. Digitizing the signal in the coil captures the MR signal in its most pure form, increasing Signal to Noise Ratio, it enhance the image quality or reduce the exam time. The motion reduction algorithm has reduce rescans and increase confidence in diagnosis.

putra-hospital-thumb
putra-hero-thumb
We are delighted to be able to deliver and fulfill our mission to improve people’s lives through meaningful innovation for clinicians and patients in Putra Specialist Hospital Batu Pahat. One of the key features of the Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS seeks to deliver access to a wide range of advanced applications for brain, body, Musculoskeletal (MSK), oncology and cardiac examinations. Additionally the Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS gives you access to imaging techniques such as fat suppression, motion correction and metal artifact reduction to overcome some of the most common issues that result in inconclusive exams and re-scans.” 

Muhammad Ali Jaleel

Country Manager, Philips Malaysia

Improves patient experience and acceptance

 

  • Due to the Breeze coils being lightweight and flexible, patient comfort can be improved during coil set up and during the MR scans themselves. It also makes it easier for the operator to switch between coils, and to change over between patients.
  • ComforTone 2 is a unique noise reduction technology available for a wide range of applications. By reducing acoustic noise up to 80% to near ambient, it will help promote patient comfort and acceptance.

 

Designed to control cost and maintain uptime to generate a greater return on investments

 

  • The Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS reduces energy cost with its PowerSave technology that combines efficient design with smart power management to help keep energy bills consistently low.
  • To allow the new MR to be sited in an existing room, the Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS features a small fringe field on a lightweight magnet. This can reduce the need to make costly renovations, such as removing walls, raising ceilings or reinforcing floors.

 

Easy installation

Transport and installation is made easy with the unique compact design of the Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS. The system is made to easily move through standard hospital corridors and doorways without widening them making them fit with ease in rooms with standard ceilings since it offers a low ceiling height upon installation.

It is a momentous and historic day for Putra Specialist Hospital Batu Pahat. We are proud and grateful to our Health Minister Dato’Sri Dr. Adham Bin Baba for finding the time from his busy schedule to visit our Hospital and officiate the launching of our new MRI. With our new MRI, we are able to provide better Imaging Services to our patients. Clear MRI images ensures accurate diagnosis and timely definitive treatment. I am also very inspired by our Minister’s request for more Private and Public Partnerships in the Healthcare sector. This is something that Putra Specialist Hospital Batu Pahat and our Hospital Group have always supported and we will endeavour to achieve more.”

Dr. Kevin Khoo Teck Joon

CEO, Putra Specialist Hospital Batu Pahat

Muhammad Ali Jaleel continues, “Philips is dedicated to improving and saving lives through innovation. In radiology, we develop our solutions in partnership with clinicians and customers. Patients can have better, more personalized care, while hospitals make the best use of time and budget. We partner with our customers to drive clinical performance, enhance patient and user experience, and ensure economic value.”

 

More information on the Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS can be found here

 

1Based on an internal study comparing workflow in a mix of brain, spine, MSK and body applications with the Achieva MR system

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Read moreRead less

Topics

Radiology Diagnosis & Treatment Precision medicine Press release

Contacts

Sheo Rai

Sheo S. Rai

Senior Manager
Brand and Communications
Philips ASEAN Pacific

Media assets

The Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS, is a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) system that aims to find the shortest path to the best care.

Philips launches Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS

The Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS, is a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) system that aims to find the shortest path to the best care.

Philips launches Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS

Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS, with its innovative dStream digital broadband technology and imaging solutions has proven their ability to deliver fast, robust diagnostic results.

Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS provides outstanding MR results

Share on social media

More related news