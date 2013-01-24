Company profile

Home
Royal Philips of the Netherlands is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. The company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care.

Since the introduction of the first Philips light bulb more than 120 years ago, innovation and a people-centric approach have always been at the core of our company.

 

Our commitment is to deliver new healthcare and lighting technologies, as well as innovative and locally relevant consumer products that make a real difference to our customers, consumers and stakeholders across the globe. We believe that the best way for us to do this, is through deep understanding of people’s needs and desires.

 

When we bring the two together – people and innovation – we create the next generation of technology and things that people truly want and need. These are meaningful innovations that help people to be healthy, live well and enjoy life. This sets us apart and makes us Philips.

Philips has strengthened its leadership position in the fast-growing image-guided therapy market with the acquisition of Volcano. The new business received the CE Mark and US FDA clearance for its next generation iFR Scout measurement technology, further expanding its broad portfolio of imaging and measurement catheters for cardiovascular applications.

Growing Philips’ digital pathology business through its technology leadership, the company signed a joint development agreement with the Mount Sinai Health System in New York to create a digital pathology database from hundreds of thousands of analog tissue samples and to develop innovative algorithms to ultimately enable more personalized patient care.

 

Philips made further inroads with its CityTouch lighting systems, with Los Angeles adopting an advanced Philips management system that uses mobile and cloud-based technologies to control its street lighting. Philips’ CityTouch connected lighting management system is now used in more than 250 cities globally.

 

Philips will outfit the New NY Bridge in New York with cloud-based connected LED lighting, transforming this iconic landmark through remotely programmed dynamic colorful architectural lighting and roadway lighting. The project involves Philips ActiveSite and Philips CityTouch cloud-based systems, allowing remote monitoring and management. It is the largest, most advanced architectural bridge and roadway infrastructure project in the USA.
