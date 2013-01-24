Home
Professional TV

43HFL6014U/12
    Professional TV

    43HFL6014U/12

    With this powerful Philips Professional TV, vibrant picture quality is only the beginning. Chromecast built-in and easy access to the Google Play Store give you the edge when it comes to engaging guests.

    With this powerful Philips Professional TV, vibrant picture quality is only the beginning. Chromecast built-in and easy access to the Google Play Store give you the edge when it comes to engaging guests.

    Professional TV

      Android-powered Philips Professional TVs are fast, versatile, and easy to navigate. The TVs are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. Automatic updates ensure apps stay up to date.

      Chromecast built-in . Cast content to the big screen

      Enable hassle-free wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) to your Android-powered Philips Professional TV. Chromecast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Chromecast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps-their smart device becomes the remote.

      Google Play Store. Find it. Watch it. Play it

      With one-touch access to the Google Play Store it's easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips Professional TV.

      Be seen. Brand the TV's UI with your logo

      Your Philips Professional TV offers a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI), which you can customize with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colors to the search bar to increase the visibility of your brand.

      Analytics on-board. Get stats on what's being watched

      From hotel chain to sports bar, monitor how your Android-powered Philips Professional TV is used. Find out how often specific channels are watched. Test the effectiveness of your advertising. Get the information you need to manage costs effectively, with easy access to screen-time data.

      AppControl. Install and manage apps remotely and securely

      Take full, centralized control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network. Giving you the ability to offer personalized experiences to your guests and customers-no matter how many TVs you are managing.

      CMND & Control. Operate, update, maintain

      Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs, updating software, and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more.

      CMND & Check-in. Personalize every experience

      Make visitors feel welcome. CMND & Check-in lets you use individual information-such as name and language spoken-to create a personalized experience. Whether you're adding special touches for hotel guests, streamlining the billing process, or offering multiple channel packages.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        108  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        43  inch
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160p
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Viewing angle
        178º (H) / 178º (V)

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        20 (2x10)  W
        Speakers
        • 2.0
        • Down Firing
        Bathroom speaker out
        1.5W Mono 8Ohm
        Sound Features
        • DTS-HD
        • Dolby Atmos Compatible
        • Dolby MS12D
        • AC-4
        • DTS Studio Sound

      • Design

        Colour
        Silver

      • Android TV

        Memory size(Flash)
        16GB*
        OS
        Android™ 7.0 (Nougat)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        • DVB-T/T2/C
        • HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
        Analog TV
        PAL
        IP Playback
        • Multicast
        • Unicast
        • OTT App Channels

      • Wireless Connectivity

        Wireless LAN
        • 802.11 ac
        • Wifi-Direct

      • Connectivity Rear

        External power
        12V, max 1.5A
        Bathroom speaker out
        Mini-Jack
        External Control
        RJ-48

      • Connectivity Bottom

        Digital Audio out
        Optical
        Ethernet (LAN)
        RJ-45
        Antenna
        IEC-75
        VGA input
        • 15 pin D-sub
        • Audio in
        USB3
        USB 2.0
        HDMI3
        HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

      • Connectivity Side

        Common Interface Slot
        CI+ 1.3.2
        USB1
        USB 2.0
        USB2
        USB 3.0
        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack
        HDMI1
        HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
        HDMI2
        HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        HDMI
        • ARC (all ports)
        • MHL 2.0 (HDMI1)
        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby
        • RC pass through
        • system audio control
        LAN
        Wake up on LAN
        RJ48
        • IR-In/Out
        • Serial Xpress interface

      • Features

        Digital services
        • 8d EPG
        • Now&Next
        • MHEG
        • Teletext
        • HbbTV
        • Subtitles
        Ease of use
        • Picture Style
        • Sound Style
        Local control
        Joystick

      • Hospitality Features

        Sharing
        • Chromecast Ultra built-in
        • Secure Sharing
        • Network-managed Sharing
        Apps
        • Google Play Store
        • Cloud-based Apps
        • AppControl
        Your brand
        • Customizable Home Screen
        • Customizable Welcome App
        • Location Name (Geonames ID)
        • CMND&Create
        • Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
        CMND&Control
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        • Off-Line Settings Editor
        • Remote Management over IP/RF
        • CMND&Create
        • TV Group management
        CMND&Check-In
        • Guest Name
        • Guest Language
        • Messages
        • Bill on TV
        • Express Checkout
        Integrated services
        5 Day Weather Forecast
        Languages
        Guest language control
        Clock
        • Clock in Standby Mode
        • On-screen Clock
        • Optional External Clock
        Timer
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake Up Alarm
        • Wake Up On Channel
        • Wake up Sounds
        Channels
        • Combined List
        • Themed lists
        Remote Control
        • Low Battery Detection
        • RC Battery Door Lock
        • Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
        Control
        • JEDI Native Android TV Control
        • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
        • Serial Xpress Protocol
        Cloning and Firmware update
        • Instant Initial Cloning
        • Via USB/RF/IP
        Interactive DRM
        • VSecure
        • Playready Smoothstreaming
        • Securemedia
        Power control
        • Quick Start Mode
        • Auto Power ON
        • WoLAN
        • WoWLAN
        Switch On control
        • Channel
        • Feature
        • Picture Format
        • Volume
        • Picture Style
        Revenue generation
        MyChoice
        Hotel mode
        • Joystick Control Lock
        • Menu lock
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Volume limitation
        Prison mode
        • high security mode
        • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock

      • Healthcare features

        Control
        • Multi-Remote Control
        • Healthcare RC compatible
        • Nurse call system compatible
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute
        Safety
        • Double isolation class II
        • Flame retardant

      • Multimedia

        Video playback supported
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • HEVC
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • VP9
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • SMI
        • TXT
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture formats supported
        • JPG
        • PNG
        • BMP
        • GIF

      • Supported Display Resolution

        HDMI 1/2
        Up to 3840x2160p @60Hz
        HDMI 3
        Up to 3840x2160p @30Hz
        Tuner
        • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
        • T2 HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
        USB, LAN
        • HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
        • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Tabletop Swivel stand
        • Remote Control 22AV1905A/12
        • 2xAAA Batteries
        • Power Cord
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and Safety brochure
        Optional
        • Remote Control 22AV1904A/12
        • Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
        • Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
        • External Clock 22AV1860A/12
        • DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
        • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
        Energy Label Class
        A
        Eu Energy Label power
        67  W
        Annual energy consumption
        98  kW·h
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3W
        Power Saving Features
        Eco mode
        Ambient temperature
        0 °C to 40 °C

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        971  mm
        Set Height
        564  mm
        Set Depth
        67/77  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        971  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        629  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        205  mm
        Product weight
        8.9  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        11.4  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        • 200 x 200 mm
        • M6

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Warranty leaflet
      • Power cord
      • Table top stand

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
          • Philips does not guarantee the availability or continuity of correct functioning of apps.
          • Actual free memory may be less due to device pre-configuration
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Android, Google Play and Chromecast are trademarks of Google LLC