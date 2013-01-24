Other items in the box
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- Table top stand
- Warranty leaflet
Search terms
Keep it simple
From hotel room to boardroom, give them Philips renowned picture quality with this budget-friendly standalone professional TV. Benefit from simple, lightning-fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Keep it simple
From hotel room to boardroom, give them Philips renowned picture quality with this budget-friendly standalone professional TV. Benefit from simple, lightning-fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.
Keep it simple
From hotel room to boardroom, give them Philips renowned picture quality with this budget-friendly standalone professional TV. Benefit from simple, lightning-fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Keep it simple
From hotel room to boardroom, give them Philips renowned picture quality with this budget-friendly standalone professional TV. Benefit from simple, lightning-fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.
One integrated channel list for digital (T/C/S) and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital (T/C/S) channels.
Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.
By disabling or enabling the local control locking, the administrator can prevent unauthorised use of the TV via the control buttons, saving the hotelier overheads.
Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.
Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.
Picture/Display
Audio
Design
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity Rear
Connectivity Side
Connectivity Enhancements
Features
Hospitality Features
Healthcare features
Multimedia
Accessories
Power
Dimensions