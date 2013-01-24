Home
Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

43BDL3510Q/00
  • Stand out Stand out Stand out
    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    43BDL3510Q/00

    Stand out

    Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Ultra HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    Stand out

    Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Ultra HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

    Stand out

    Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Ultra HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    Stand out

    Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Ultra HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

      Stand out

      Easy-setup 18/7 display.

      • 43"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Ultra HD
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

      Integrated media player. Easily schedule USB content

      Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        108  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        42.5  inch
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.315 x 0.315 mm
        Display colors
        1.07 Billion
        Panel technology
        ADS
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        Clinical image
        D-Image preset (dicom part 14 compatible)

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
        • 1152 x 864, 75Hz
        • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 832 x 624, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 720p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        3.5mm jack
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Convenience

        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 15
        Start-up
        • Switch on delay
        • Switch on status
        • Boot on source
        Start-up window
        enable / disable Philips logo
        Keyboard control
        • Lockable
        • Hidden
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Remote control signal
        Lockable

      • Dimensions

        Bezel width
        13.9 mm (Even bezel)
        Set Width
        973.0  mm
        Set Height
        561.2  mm
        Set Depth
        63.5  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        38.31  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        22.09  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        2.50  inch
        VESA Mount
        200mm x 200mm , M6
        Product weight
        11.3  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        24.91  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 - 240V~, 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Comsumption (Max)
        150 W
        Consumption (Typical)
        90  W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • H.264
        • JPEG
        • MPEG
        • WMV3
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • WMA
        • HEAAC
        • MPEG

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        Included Accessories
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m)
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • Philips logo
        • USB Cover and screw (x2)
        Stand
        BM05922(optional)

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • CB
        • BSMI
        • CU
        • EPA
        • ETL
        • FCC, Class A
        • VCCI

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide

