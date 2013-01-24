MRI is uniquely qualified to become a primary imaging modality to enable oncology specialists to address their challenges, from diagnosis to therapy guidance and follow-up.
MR-RT
Discover the benefits of MRI for radiotherapy with its exceptional soft-tissue visualization capabilities and wide range of image contrasts, MRI has become a powerful tool to help more precisely define tumor boundires. This is particularly important as it has been established that there is a high degree of uncertainty in target volume delineation, and it is even reported to represent.
Ingenia MR-OR intraoperative MRI delivers high-quality images during neurosurgical procedures. IT helps you gain up-to-date insight on surgical process and tumor resection to support confident intraoperative decisions and update neuronavigation. The solution supports smooth, in-line patient transfer between operating room and the Philips Ingenia MR system with minimal procedure.
Extend your options in women's health and oncology. Sonalleve MR-HIFU opens up non-invasive alternatives to traditional surgical treatments of uterine fibroids and enables non-invasive palliative pain treatment of bone met ast ases.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
