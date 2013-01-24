Diabetic patients run a risk of developing severe peripheral artery diseases such as critical limb ischemia. Prevention and early intervention are key for this patient population. Our Allura FD20 X-ray system offers exceptional image quality and advanced imaging tools to diagnose and treat these diseases. 2D Perfusion imaging, for example, supports the assessment of tissue perfusion, determine treatment strategy, target lesions, and monitor revascularization during and after procedures.
