This is a story of Dr Felicia Tan and her experience using Lumify in her clinical practice – in and outside her clinic. “Lumify helps me to affirm my judgment to move forward with the best patient management. It acts as my eyes into the human body.”
Her main clinical interest lies in the treatment of breast cancer. She subspecializes in breast surgery. In addition to taking care of her patients from diagnosis, treatment to recovery and surveillance, Dr Felicia is involved in the training of medical students, fellows and trainee surgeons.