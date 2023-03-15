Upgrade and security services

Search terms

Keep your equipment up-to-date and enhance security with our upgrading services

Our portfolio of upgrading and securing services is designed to cover your needs, now and in the future. We collaborate with you to ensure your technology and processes remain reliable to keep you operating consistently and economically. Our Upgrade and trade-in services help you stay at the forefront of new hardware and software developments and get the most out of your technology.

Technology as a service

Stay at the forefront

In our Technology as a Service article, we explore the importance of lifecycle technology asset management for healthcare equipment and how subscriptions offer an affordable and effective way to stay continuously up-to-date.

Maximize your technology assets

Technology Maximizer helps your organization achieve its goals by proactively and cost effectively maintaining the latest regulatory-approved software and hardware release levels for your equipment.

Education and training

Meaningful learning for enhanced patient care

Make the most of your most important asset – your people. Our comprehensive, clinical, technical and operational courses, programs and learning paths play a key role in delivering high quality patient care from a future proof, highly motivated and well-trained workforce.

Product security

Safeguard your medical devices, systems and networks

We’re committed to proactively addressing security concerns. We offer a comprehensive security plan to deliver the safety of patient, personal and business data. Our updated Product Security Statement reflects the rapidly changing security environment and ensures designed-in security in all our products to meet the latest challenges.

