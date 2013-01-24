While technology represents a significant investment and an essential component in quality healthcare delivery, the role it plays and its management is changing. The shift to value-based healthcare has driven hospital leaders to look for ways to provide high quality care in new ways with new care models, yet faced with a lack of resources, under pressure staff and operational complexity, they have been stretched to achieve real benefits.
Philips Managed Services is one of many businesses within Philips that is propelling advancing in strategic technology management by taking a broader, more holistic focus.
Philips Managed Services
The events of the global pandemic have dramatically highlighted the need for technology in healthcare to start driving down budgets and for Technology as a service (TaaS), not as a product. This article explores how to create an innovative strategic technology plan with a strategic partner who shares your risks and rewards.
Overview of Philips Managed Services
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.