Software Evolution Services

 

Be prepared for advances in technology with a sustainable and scalable path to standardize exceptional patient monitoring across your enterprise.

    Technology advances fast

     

    Philips Software Evolution Services keeps your patient monitoring platform another step ahead of the curve.

     

    An industry-changing approach for a more predictable investment over the long term. Advancements  in software and technology can help transform care, and improve the way healthcare providers do business.  But as technology continues to evolve, staying ahead of the curve – and delivering exceptional care to the people who need it – can be an ever-increasing challenge.

     

    Philips Software Evolution Services (SES) offer an industry-changing approach for a more predictable investment over the long term.
    A sustainable and scalable path to standardize on exceptional patient monitoring across your enterprise.

    Beyond a software maintenance program, SES offers:

    Upgradable platform for easier planning and management over the system lifecycle

    Cybersecurity to protect your data

    Education, training and support to empower your teams

    A dedicated Customer Success Manager who provides ongoing support throughout the term of the agreement

    Optional Technology Refresh removes the pain and uncertainty of staying current

    Optional Clinical Advanced Services helps customers solve their clinical challenges by optimizing their patient monitoring platforms

    Learn how Software Evolution Services can help prepare you for what’s next
    Stay ahead of the technology curve with Software Evolution Services.

    Resources to support your decision-making

    Article: A critical solution for critical care: Standardized patient monitoring facilitates the quadruple aim
    Software Evolution Services overview (2.12MB)
    System health check (220.0KB)
    Microsoft OS patching (279.0KB)
    Customer solution review (82.0KB)
    Telemetry wellness (1.57MB)
    Wee Care Healing Environment (201.0KB)

    Proactive IT. Protecting system health.

    All Software Evolution Services agreements include: Remote Enablement powered by Philips PerformanceBridge Focal Point, an on-premise management system for Philips medical equipment, applications and network designed to create a superb user experience and to help support increased uptime. Focal Point aggregates, processes, stores, and presents inventory, statistical, and alert information for patient monitoring devices, applications, and network equipment, including:

     

    • IntelliVue patient monitors
    • PIC iX servers and surveillance systems
    • Smart-hopping wireless infrastructure
    • IntelliVue MX and MP series monitors (including telemetry)
    • Philips supplied routers, switches, and firewalls

    Keep pace with care, cost and compliance imperatives

    Technical

    • Security threats
    • System failures
    • Ecosystem management
    • Unlimited access to software and hardware
    • Innovation access / ease of technology adoption
    Financial

    • Cost Reduction
    • Ease of financial planning and ROI
    • Longevity of portfolio
    • Ease of technology adoption, quality and efficiency
    Clinical

    • Standardization
    • Uptime
    • Access to new software features and enhancements
    • Clinicians like you
    A sustainable and scalable new path to achieve the Quadruple Aim 

    Collaborate with our clinical and IT professionals to transform your care delivery

    Prepare and future proof your enterprise for long term clinical excellence 

    Manage technology upgrades and operational improvement

    Maintain your systems and an ability to easily grow and adapt your IT to meet your patient care needs

    Protect your investments

    Access Advantage enhances the value of Software Evolution Services IT and clinical professional services help deliver on the promise of patient care another step ahead of the curve

    Why choose Software Evolution Services

    we can significantly extend the life of that equipment from a capital procurement perspective .”

     

    — Dennis Minsent, Director, Clinical Technology Services, Oregon Health and Science University

    the service contract needs to help us maintain that equipment .”

     

    — Jane Kiah, Director, Invasive Services, Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute

