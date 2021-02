In the CS Portal, installed products are linked to accounts (the owner) with a location. In addition, contracts and warranties are also linked to the installed products. As it is possible that a contract and/or warranty is associated with an account other than the account of the installed product, these (other) accounts are shown as well. An example could be a CT scanner that is owned by account 'A' but the service contract is with account 'B'. In this case, the portal will show both accounts.