MCVI study

30% reduction in table repositioning during interventional procedures with Philips FlexArm geometry


Clinical study: FlexArm's impact on staff ergonomics and workflow  


In a clinical study produced in partnership with the Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute (MCVI), 200 interventional cardiology and radiology procedures where incorporated in the study comparing a room setup with FlexArm geometry to a standard room setup. Discover the findings showcasing the benefits of reduced table repositioning, easy radial access and improved ergonomics while using FlexArm.
