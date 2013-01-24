Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

New
ClarifEye Augmented reality surgical navigation solution

ClarifEye

Augmented reality surgical navigation solution

Find similar products

ClarifEye is an industry-first solution integrated on the Azurion platform. It combines imaging and augmented reality (AR) navigation in one system. To support precise planning and effective device guidance for accurate screw placement [1]. It also streamlines surgical workflow compared to conventional surgical navigation systems.

Contact us
  • For the availability of ClarifEye Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation, please check with your local Philips sales representative.
  • 1. Elmi-Terander A, et al. Augmented reality navigation with intraoperative 3D imaging vs fluoroscopy-assisted free-hand surgery for spine fixation surgery: a matched-control study comparing accuracy. Sci Rep. 2020 Jan 20;10(1):707.
  • 2. Nachabe et al. Radiation dose and image quality comparison during spine surgery with two different, intraoperative 3D imaging navigation systems. – Medical Imaging 2018. Single center pre-clinical study on industry standard phantoms comparing a Philips interventional X-ray system to mobile CBCT.
  • 3. Results obtained during a Usability Evaluation with clinical users (neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, x-ray technologists and OR nurses) in a simulated use environment.
  • * ClarifEye is not available for sale in the U.S.A. Pending 510(k)

Media Gallery

Features
Visualize complexity of spinal anatomy with high quality CBCT
Visualize complexity of spinal anatomy with high quality CBCT

Visualize complexity of spinal anatomy with high quality CBCT

Make surgical decisions based on high precision planning and navigation information. This is possible with Philips high-quality, low-dose cone-beam CT technology. ClarifEye uses an intraoperative scan to create a high-resolution 3D model with automatic spine segmentation. It supports selection, planning and navigation of devices without X-ray.
Reduce cone-beam CT radiation dose during spine procedures
Reduce cone-beam CT radiation dose during spine procedures

Reduce cone-beam CT radiation dose during spine procedures

With the ClarifEye system you can reduce the cone-beam CT radiation dose for both patient and staff during spine surgery, while still visualizing small and narrow pedicles in challenging anatomies. [2]
Easily plan procedures
Easily plan procedures

Easily plan procedures

To assist you in planning each pedicle with precision, when you click on a highlighted pedicle, the corresponding cross-sectional views of that pedicle are shown. The software proposes a virtual trajectory in the various views. You can adjust the position, length and width of the virtual screw in 3D, so it is positioned where you want to place it in reality.
Streamline workflow with non-invasive patient tracking
Streamline workflow with non-invasive patient tracking

Streamline workflow with non-invasive patient tracking

The system automatically tracks the position of non-invasive skin markers in relation to anatomy and corrects the 3D image to support accuracy. No manual registration or invasive reference frame is required.
Live augmented reality guidance to support precision
Live augmented reality guidance to support precision

Live augmented reality guidance to support precision

ClarifEye provides live augmented reality guidance so you can see the underlying vertebrae of your patient without the need of additional X-ray. This provides better insight into the anatomical structures and supports you in carrying out optimal treatment. ClarifEye comes with a trackable needle that enables automatic detection and navigation without X-ray.
Verify placement in the OR before closing the wound
Verify placement in the OR before closing the wound

Verify placement in the OR before closing the wound

After you have placed the screws, you can verify the screw positions with a cone-beam CT. This allows you to asses screw placement and revise intraoperatively if necessary, before closing the wound.
Augment precision and patient safety
Augment precision and patient safety

Augment precision and patient safety

A study of pedicle screw placement in open spine surgeries showed that ClarifEye resulted in 93.9% vs 89.6% improvement in clinical accuracy of pedicle screw placement by open surgery compared to conventional fluoro-guided method based on matched control data [1]. The Gertzbein scale was used to evaluate clinical accuracy.
ClarifEye scored in top 10% of usability
ClarifEye scored in top 10% of usability

ClarifEye scored in top 10% of usability

In a usability evaluation, ClarifEye received a score of 83 on the System Usability Score (SUS) scale [3]. The System Usability Scale (SUS) is a scientifically-proven independent scale used to rate technological systems on their usability and learnability. A SUS score of 83 is better than 90% of 500+ diverse technological systems measured.

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

  • For the availability of ClarifEye Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation, please check with your local Philips sales representative.
  • 1. Elmi-Terander A, et al. Augmented reality navigation with intraoperative 3D imaging vs fluoroscopy-assisted free-hand surgery for spine fixation surgery: a matched-control study comparing accuracy. Sci Rep. 2020 Jan 20;10(1):707.
  • 2. Nachabe et al. Radiation dose and image quality comparison during spine surgery with two different, intraoperative 3D imaging navigation systems. – Medical Imaging 2018. Single center pre-clinical study on industry standard phantoms comparing a Philips interventional X-ray system to mobile CBCT.
  • 3. Results obtained during a Usability Evaluation with clinical users (neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, x-ray technologists and OR nurses) in a simulated use environment.
  • * ClarifEye is not available for sale in the U.S.A. Pending 510(k)

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand