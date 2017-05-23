Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

IntelliBridge System Patient care device connectivity and interoperability solution

IntelliBridge System

Patient care device connectivity and interoperability solution

Find similar products

IntelliBridge System is a vendor-neutral interoperability solution between your hospital information systems and patient care devices - whether from Philips or other manufacturers - to help you boost clinical workflow efficiency, and let you leverage patient data to inform your clinical decisions.

Contact us

Specifications

Physical
Physical
Dimensions (HxWxD)
  • With mounting bracket: 200 * 200 * 75 mm (7.87*7.87*2.59 in) Without mounting bracket: 200 * 200 * 87 mm (7.87*7.87*3.43 in)
Weight
  • 1.4 kg (3.09 lb)
Compatibility
Compatibility
Philips MR systems
Electrical
Electrical
Input power
  • 100 to 240 VAC (auto sensing), 1A, 50 to 60 Hz
Environmental
Environmental
Operating temperature
  • 0 to 55 °C (32 to 131 °F)
Operating humidity
  • Up to 95% RH at 40 °C (104 °F)
Operating altitude
  • Up to 3,048 m (10,000 ft)
Storage temperature
  • -40 tp 60 °C (-40 to 140 °F)
Storage humidity
  • Up to 90% RH at 60°C (140 °F)
Storage altitude
  • Up to 3,048 m (10,000 ft)
Features
IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices
IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices

IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices

IntelliBridge System provides IHE complaint interfaces to connect many popular patient care devices, both Philips and third party device, to hospital information systems. We collaborate with leading medical device manufacturers to develop interfaces as new devices are introduced, as well as to continually keep existing interfaces up-to-date.
IT friendliness and security
IT friendliness and security

IT friendliness and security

IntelliBridge System supports standard IT best practices such as server virtualization, centralized deployment of software and application updates. This allows support for high availability and potentially reduces costs associated with downtime and data center deployment. We test our product security on an ongoing basis against the latest industry guidelines.
Automatic patient to device association
Automatic patient to device association

Automatic patient to device association

If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can automatically associate patient demographic information with patient care device data for a complete patient medical record.
Alarm management and mobile notifications

Alarm management and mobile notifications

If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can capture alarm data messages from patient care devices. Alarm data messages can be centralized into the PIIC iX alarm management tools and distributed to nurses’ smartphones through Philips mobility solutions, such as CareEvent, for workflow optimization.

Specifications

Physical
Physical
Dimensions (HxWxD)
  • With mounting bracket: 200 * 200 * 75 mm (7.87*7.87*2.59 in) Without mounting bracket: 200 * 200 * 87 mm (7.87*7.87*3.43 in)
Weight
  • 1.4 kg (3.09 lb)
Compatibility
Compatibility
Philips MR systems
Electrical
Electrical
Input power
  • 100 to 240 VAC (auto sensing), 1A, 50 to 60 Hz
Environmental
Environmental
Operating temperature
  • 0 to 55 °C (32 to 131 °F)
Operating humidity
  • Up to 95% RH at 40 °C (104 °F)
Operating altitude
  • Up to 3,048 m (10,000 ft)
Storage temperature
  • -40 tp 60 °C (-40 to 140 °F)
Storage humidity
  • Up to 90% RH at 60°C (140 °F)
Storage altitude
  • Up to 3,048 m (10,000 ft)

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand