IntelliSpace Cardiovascular is designed to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the cardiovascular care continuum.

Specifications

Advanced Analytics Server
Advanced Analytics Server
CPU, # Clients <lt/> 5
  • Minimum Single Xeon E5-2620 or better
CPU, # Clients <gt/> 5
  • Two Xeon E5-2620 or better
vCPU
  • Minimum 4
RAM
  • 16 GB Minimum
Storage, OS partition
  • 64 GB in hardware Raid 1
Storage, Data partition
  • Minimum 100 GB in hardware Raid 1
Network, 1 Gbps
  • Minimum
Redundant power supplies
  • Recommended
WEBserver
WEBserver
CPU, # Clients <gt/>25
  • Two Xeon E5-2620 or better
vCPU
  • Minimum 4, 8 for 10+ clients
RAM
  • 16 GB Minimum, 32 GB Recommended
Storage, OS partition
  • 64 GB in hardware Raid 1
Storage, Repository
  • Must be equal to IntelliSpace Cardiovascular server¹
Storage type
  • Must be equal to IntelliSpace Cardiovascular server
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • Per client connection 100 IOPS
Network, 1 Gbps
  • Minimum
Network, multiple 1 Gbps uplinks
  • Recommended
Redundant power supplies
  • Recommended
Application Server
Application Server
CPU, # Clients <lt/> 5
  • Minimum Single Xeon E5-2620 or better
CPU, # Clients <gt/> 5
  • Two Xeon E5-2620 or better
CPU, # Clients <gt/> 25
  • Two Xeon E5-2620 or better and a dedicated web server
vCPU
  • Minimum 4
RAM
  • 16 GB Minimum, 32 GB Recommended
Storage, OS partition
  • 64 GB in hardware Raid 1
Storage, Data partition
  • Minimum 100 GB in hardware Raid 1
Storage, Repository
  • 1 TB Minimum, 2 TB Recommended
Storage type
  • Hardware Raid 5 set + hot-spare
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • Per client connection 250 IOPS
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • Per modality connection 100 IOPS
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • Other 100 IOPS per connection
Storage, backup external
  • Mandatory
Archive, Duplicate NAS system
  • Recommended
Archive, DICOM archive
  • Supported
Archive, Archiving on SAN
  • Recommended
Network, 1 Gbps
  • Minimum <lt/>5 concurrent client
Network, multiple 1 Gbps uplinks
  • Recommended <gt/>5 concurrent clients
Redundant power supplies
  • Recommended
Operating System
  • Windows Server 2012 R2 (64 bit) Standard, Enterprise editions Windows Server 2008R2 SP1 (x64) (Standard & Enterprise Version)
Database Software
  • SQL Server 2014 SP2 (with Windows Server 2012 R2) SQL Server 2008R2 SP3 (x64)
Test Server²
Test Server²
CPU, # Clients <lt/> 5
  • Minimum Single Xeon E5-2620 or better
vCPU
  • Minimum 2, recommended 4
RAM
  • 8 GB Minimum, 16 GB Recommended
Storage, OS partition
  • 64 GB in hardware Raid 1
Storage, Data partition
  • Minimum 100 GB in hardware Raid 1
Custom Size
  • Minimum 10 GB, can be extended based on usage
Storage type
  • N/A (no redundancy needed)
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • N/A (not used for performance testing)
Archive, Duplicate NAS system
  • Optional
Archive, DICOM archive
  • Optional
Archive, Archiving on SAN
  • Optional
Network, 1 Gbps
  • Minimum
Redundant power supplies
  • N/A (no redundancy needed)
Client Hardware – Zero-footprint environment only
Client Hardware – Zero-footprint environment only
CPU
  • Minimum Dual core 1.2 GHz or better
RAM
  • 1 GB free
Graphics (Size & resolution)
  • 10” with minimum 1024 x 768
Network
  • Minimum 54 Mbps wireless
Operating System
  • Windows 10 (Professional, Ultimate, Enterprise) Windows 7 SP1 (x86 or x64) (Ultimate, Enterprise & Professional version)
Client Browser
  • Internet Explorer 10 Internet Explorer 11 Google Chrome 53 or higher, Apple Safari 9.0
Client Hardware – Thick client
Client Hardware – Thick client
ISCV Server
  • Microsoft .Net Framework 4.5.2
ISCV Clients
  • Minimal version Microsoft .Net Framework 4.0 (4.5.2 is also supported)
Client Hardware – Thick client
Client Hardware – Thick client
CPU
  • Minimum Intel Core2 Duo 1.86 GHz, Xeon E5-1620 (3 GHz 8 MB cache 4 cores) recommended
RAM
  • 4 GB Minimum, 8 GB Recommended
Graphics (Size & resolution)
  • Minimum 1280 x 1024
Graphics resolution for EP use
  • Vertical 1200 pixels
Video card
  • nVidia Quadro K2200, nVidia K620/K630 per monitor nVidia Quadro (k)2000(d), nVidia Quadro K2200, nVidia Q600 per monitor
Storage
  • 64GB free hard disk space for installation and image storage
Network
  • Minimum 100 Mbit, 1 Gbit Recommended
Diagnostic displays
  • Mandatory, Two 2 MP Barco color monitors recommended
Operating System
  • Windows 10 Windows 7 SP1 (x86 or x64) (Ultimate, Enterprise & Professional version)
Client Browser
  • Internet Explorer 10 with Windows 7 Internet Explorer 11 with Windows 7 and Windows 10 Google Chrome 53 or higher, Apple Safari 9.0
DVI output
  • Required for integration with Allura
  • *It is the user’s responsibility to ensure that Philips network requirements (such as performance, VPN) for IntelliSpace Cardiovascular are met.

