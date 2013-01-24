General Mounts ITD Mounting Shelf

Home
Features
Mounting Shelf including drawer for horizontal rail (ITD part no. MZ 0006.9) consists of adapter for horizontal rail; mounting shelf; w: 450 mm, d:491 mm; max load: 20 kg; 44 lbs; drawer; w: 450mm, d: 491mm; max load: 3 kg / 6.6 lbs.
Mounting arm with swivel-mounted shelf for horizontal rail (ITD part no. TS 6194.9) consists of adapter for horizontal rail; mounting arm; L 320 mm with joint for rotating unit; mounting shelf; w: 450mm, d: 491mm; max load: 15 kg / 33 lbs
Mounting arm with swivel-mounted shelf for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. TS 6195.9) consists of adapter for GCX wall channel; mounting arm; L 320 mm with joint for rotating unit; mounting shelf; w: 450mm; d: 491mm; max load: 15 kg; 33 lbs.

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

Specifications

Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Shelf
  • Philips Colour Arctic White
Colour elements
  • Medium Aqua Accent

