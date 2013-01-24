Home
SureSigns and Vital Signs Monitor Mounting solution

SureSigns and Vital Signs Monitor Philips VS1 Monitor Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the Wall Mount solutions available for the Philips VS1 monitor.

989803143161 VS1 Wall Mount Kit Includes: VS1 Wall Arm; VS1 Adapter for Wall Arm; 19" Wall Channel.

