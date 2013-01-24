Home
IntelliVue XDS Mounting solution

IntelliVue XDS ITD Single Display Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about a stationary carrier system with an adapter for a Philips XDS, a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips 19" monitor and a rigid arm for a Philips MP2/X2.

Features
ITD part no. TS.9046.991 Kit includes: ITD support extrusion, length L1280 mm; tilt and swivel unit with a monitor holder VESA 75/100; aadapter for Philips XDS; rigid arm for Philips MP2/X2, length L96mm; earthed socket strip, 3-way, with switch.

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

Specifications

Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
ITD support extrusion
  • 125 kg / 275 lbs
Monitor holder
  • 14 kg / 30,9 lbs
Rigid Arm for Philips MP2/X2
  • 10Kg / 22 lbs
Adapter for Philips XDS
  • 5Kg / 11 lbs
Rigid arm for MP2/X2 and adapter for XDS
  • RAL 7035 Light grey, powder-coated
Finish, ITD support extrusion
  • Aluminium natural anodized*

  • *There is also the possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder.

