Rectangular Paddle Electrode Replacement Paddle Sets

Rectangular Paddle Electrode Replacement Gray

Paddle Sets

Replacement electrodes for external paddle sets.

Specifications

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Patient Application
  • Adult
Color
  • Gray
Attachment Method DA
  • Clip-on
Use with Philips Equipment
  • MRx M3535A, M3536A
Use with Philips Supplies
  • M3543A paddle set
Package Weight
  • .149 kg
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

