Visions PV .014P Digital IVUS catheter

Visions PV .014P

Digital IVUS catheter

As an adjunct to conventional angiographic interventions, the Visions PV .014P digital IVUS catheter evaluates vascular morphology in blood vessels and provides cross-sectional imaging of these vessels. With a 150 cm working length, 20 mm max imaging diameter for .014” guide wire interventional procedures, the device aids in peripheral artery disease diagnosis and guides clinicians toward the correct therapy for the patient’s unique needs.

Specifications

Technical specifications
Technical specifications
Minimum guide catheter
  • 5 F (I.D. ≥ .056”)
Maximum guide wire
  • 0.014”
Maximum imaging diameter
  • 20 mm
Working length
  • 150 cm
Frequency
  • 20 MHz
  • 1. Safety and effectiveness of VH IVUS for use in the characterization of vascular lesions and tissue types has not been established
  • 2. Nair A, Margolis M, Kuban B, Vince D. Automated Coronary Plaque Characterisation with Intravascular Ultrasound Backscatter: Ex Vivo Validation. EuroIntervention. 2007; 3: 113-120

