WeeSpecs Phototherapy Mask, Preemie Phototherapy

WeeSpecs Phototherapy Mask, Preemie

Phototherapy

WeeSpecs two-piece design is made from a very soft hypo-allergenic material and can be adjusted for a custom fit. The inside frame of the goggles seals around the skeletal socket reducing pressure on the eyeball and allows a baby’s eyes to open and close naturally. Preemie size fits head circumference <lt/>28cm.

Product details
Product Category
  • Jaundice management
Patient Application
  • Infant/Neonate
Product Type
  • WeeSpecs Phototherapy Mask
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Package Weight
  • 0.0159kg
Packaging Unit
  • 50/Case
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

