Sterile FlexTEMP jackets for the 2nd generation Expression 865214 temperature system. Not compatible with the first generation disposable temperature solution. Expression must be upgraded to 2013 Expression temperature. Disposable Flex Temp Jacket is designed for use with the FlexTEMP System, Sensor. The FlexTEMP Jacket must be used with the FlexTEMP Sensor while measuring Body temperature. This Sensor should also be used for surface temperature to reduce the occurrence of infection.