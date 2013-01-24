Home
3 lead set Lead Set

3 lead set Disposable, Bedside, AAMI

Lead Set

3 lead Set, disposable, for single patient use, to measure bedside ECG. AAMI color coded grabbers. Round peelable ribbon style wires. Wire length: 3,3ft (1m). For use with trunk cables: M1668A,M1669A, 1 Sales Unit = 20 single wrapped lead sets.

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M8105A, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077, M3535A, M3536A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 1.10 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sales unit = 20 sets
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1669A; 989803170171
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb
Lead Set Length
  • 1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Leads
  • 3
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • AAMI

