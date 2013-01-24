Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

IntelliSpace Corsium Data management solution

IntelliSpace Corsium

Data management solution

Find similar products

Philips IntelliSpace Corsium unlocks the real power of the Tempus ALS¹ system by enabling users to quickly share data and collaborate. Corsium is a web-based software platform for near real-time² patient data transfer and two-way communication, designed for the modern EMS. By supporting the rich data capture from the Tempus ALS system, it supports decision making by enabling rich real-time² data transmission and two-way communication between healthcare professionals.

Contact us

Specifications

Overview of key specifications
Overview of key specifications
Data sharing
  • Automated sharing³ of patient data from Tempus ALS to Corsium
Data transfer
  • Reliable data transmission using the Enhanced Data Service (EDS) protocol⁴
Dashboards
  • Live Device Dashboard, ECG Dashboard, Historic Dashboard, Resuscitation Dashboard
User account security
  • For access to recorded incident data
ECG review
  • with feedback, with patient management instructions
Patient de-identification
  • configuration capability
Security and compliance
Security and compliance
Antivirus software
  • Enterprise grade
Software patching
  • Application and OS-level patching
System monitoring
  • 24/7 system health and security monitoring
Data security
  • Encrypted customer-specific authentication settings required before connecting Tempus Pro to Corsium
Authentication
  • Must be performed before Tempus Pro and Corsium can exchange data
Encryption
  • Data exchanged AED 256-bit encrypted using FIPS-compliant technology shared with secure DTLS sockets
Web browser access
  • Via secure HTTP
Cybersecurity
  • Corsium design evaluated against the following cybersecurity standards: ISO 80001-2-2:2012
Software development
  • All elements of Corsium developed in compliance with IEC 62304-2006 AMD1-2015
Supported hardware
  • Monitor: Tempus Pro; Defibrillator: Tempus LS
  • ¹ Tempus ALS is a modular system comprised of a Tempus Pro monitor and a Tempus LS defibrillator. Tempus LS is not available for sale in the US.
  • ² Depending on network availability there may be a 2-3 second delay between display of the data on the Tempus Pro and display of the same data on IntelliSpace Corsium.
  • ³ The SRoC data set is fully configurable by the user’s organization.
  • ⁴ UK patent application no. 1817817.8.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand