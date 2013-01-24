XL14-3 xMATRIX Transducer

XL14-3 xMATRIX Linear Array
xMATRIX is our most leading-edge, versatile ultrasound transducer technology available. No other premium ultrasound system can run the
complete suite of the world’s most innovative ultrasound transducers. Achieve ultra-thin 2D slices. Use Live xPlane imaging to create two full-resolution planes
simultaneously, allowing you to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time. Acquire near isovoxel resolution to reveal images from any plane
within the volume. Now it’s all possible.