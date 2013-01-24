The SnuggleUp is a soft, cozy nest that helps to provide proper positioning and physiological stability for preterm and ill babies. The padded footroll and the soft, adjustable straps allow movement while gently maintaining appropriate positioning and flexion. Once comfortably nested in the SnuggleUp, the baby can be weighed, moved, examined or transported with fewer disruptions, which may help reduce stress on the developing infant. The original SnuggleUps are made from a soft, washable cotton/polyester interlock knit that can be washed and reused.