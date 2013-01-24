Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Efficia defibrillator / monitor

Efficia DFM100

defibrillator / monitor

Find similar products

The Efficia DFM100 is an affordable solution with the ability to adapt to changes in your clinical environment, resource needs, or critical care guidelines.

Contact us

Specifications

Physical characteristics
Physical characteristics
Filtration
  • Rechargeable Lithium Ion battery; AC power using a protectively grounded outlet
General
General
Approximate Dimensions
  • 23.5 cm (H) x 29 cm (W) x 20.5 cm (D); 9.25 in (H) x 11.4 in (W) x 8 in (D)
Approximate Weight (without battery)
  • 5.66 kg; 12.5 lbs
Standard Operator Position
  • Within one meter (3 feet) of the device
Power
  • Rechargeable Lithium Ion battery; AC power using a protectively grounded outlet
Defibrillator
Defibrillator
Waveform
  • Biphasic Truncated Exponential; waveform parameters adjusted as a function of patient impedance
Display
Display
Type
  • Color TFT LCD
Size
  • Approximately 7 in (17.8 cm) diagonal viewing area
Resolution
  • 800 x 480 pixels (VGA) with 32 brightness levels per color
Sweep Speed
  • 25 mm/s ± 10% nominal (stationary trace; sweeping erase bar) for ECG and SpO2; capnogram wave is 6.25 mm/s ± 10%
Wave Viewing Time
  • 6.5 sec ± 10%
Defibrillator
Defibrillator
Shock Delivery
  • Via multifunction electrode pads or paddles
Charge time
  • • Less than 5 seconds to the recommended adult energy level (150 Joules) with a new, fully-charged battery installed
  • • Less than 6 seconds to the selected energy level (up to 200 Joules) with a new, fully charged battery installed
  • • Less than 15 seconds to the selected energy level while connected to AC power only
  • • The device powers on in manual defibrillation mode ready to deliver shock in less than:
  • • 15 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery
  • • The device powers on in AED mode ready to deliver shock in less than:
  • • 24 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery even after 15 discharges of maximum energy
Shock Series
  • Configurable energy escalation in a series Leads Off Sensing and PCI
Sensing for Pads/Paddles
  • Apply 500 nA rms (571 Hz); 200 uA rms (32 KHz)
Charge times
  • • Less than 5 seconds to the recommended adult energy level (150 Joules) with a new, fully-charged battery installed • Less than 6 seconds to the selected energy level (up to 200 Joules) with a new, fully charged battery installed • Less than 15 seconds to the selected energy level while connected to AC power only • The device powers on in manual defibrillation mode ready to deliver shock in less than: • 15 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery • The device powers on in AED mode ready to deliver shock in less than: • 24 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery even after 15 discharges of maximum energy
Patient Impedance Range
  • Minimum: 25 ohm (external defibrillation); 15 ohm (internal defibrillation) - Maximum: 250 ohm. Actual functional range may exceed these values
  • The Efficia DFM100 is not available in all geographies; please check with your Philips representative for more information.
  • The Efficia DFM100 is not available for sale in North America.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand