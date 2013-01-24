Search terms
Philips IntelliVue MP5T patient monitor expands telemetry capabilities, offering parameters and functionality for vital signs spot checks, bedside monitoring, and transport.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Wired and wireless networking provide for data continuity
Enhanced user interface to convey key data quickly
Industry-standard measurements to enhance clinical decisions
Data pairing simplifies data collection
Large 8.4" touchscreen shows key data at a glance
Clinical Decision Support tools to reveal detailed information
Flexible telemetry connections support diverse needs
NBP measurement display for comprehensive overview
Dynamic Wave area automatically adjusts size
View product
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand