EarlyVue Vital signs monitor

EarlyVue VS30

Vital signs monitor

Philips EarlyVue VS30 vital signs monitor unleashes the power of automated Early Warning Scoring (EWS) to help you quickly pinpoint subtle signs of patient deterioration, and confidently deliver proactive care. Early detection, intelligent intervention.

Specifications

Physical specifications
Width
  • 33 cm
Height
  • 23 cm
Depth
  • 23 cm
Weight (fully options, with battery)
  • 5 kg or less
Battery, lithium ion, smart battery
  • 11.1 volts 7800 mAh
Battery operating time (new, fully charged)
  • At least 6 hours, monitoring SpO2 continuously, and NBP measured every 15 minutes
Internal power supply
  • 100 to 240 VAC
Maximum output power consumption
  • 60 W
Frequency
  • 50/60 Hz
Display
Screen type
  • LCD with 5-wire resistive touchscreen
Screen size
  • 10.1 in
Refresh frequency
  • 60 Hz
Resolution
  • 216.96 x 135.6 mm
Viewing angle
  • ±85°
Recorder
Type
  • Thermal
Paper width
  • 58 mm
User selectable speeds
  • 6.25, 12.5, 25, 50 mm/sec
Environmental specifications
Humidity, operating and storage for monitor
  • 10% to 90% of RH (non-condensing)
Humidity, operating and storage for monitor with recorder and paper
  • 10% to 90% of RH for monitor with recorder and paper
Noninvasive blood pressure measurement
Adult systolic range
  • 30 to 270 mmHg
Adult pulse rate range
  • 40 to 300 bpm
Pediatric systolic range
  • 30 to 180 mmHg
Pediatric pulse rate range
  • 40 to 300 bpm
Neonatal systolic range
  • 30 to 130 mmHg
Neonatal pulse rate range
  • 40 to 300 bpm
NBP interval choices
  • Off, 1, 2, 3, 5, 10, 15, 30, 60, 90, or 120 minutes or STAT
Masimo rainbow™ measurement
Total hemoglobin (SpHb)
  • Supported on adult (greater than 30 kg) and pediatric patients (greater than 10 kg).
Acoustic Respiration (RRa)
  • Supported on adult (greater than 30 kg) and pediatric patients (greater than 10 kg).
CO2 measurement
Measurement range
  • 0 to 150 mmHg
