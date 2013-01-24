Home
EPIQ Ultrasound system for obstetrics and gynecology

EPIQ 7

Ultrasound system for obstetrics and gynecology

EPIQ 7 features an exceptional level of clinical performance to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding obstetrical and gynecological practices.

TrueVue advanced 3D display

Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
MaxVue high definition display

At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.
xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology

No other premium ultrasound system can run the complete suite of the world’s most innovative ultrasound transducers. With the touch of a button, xMATRIX offers all modes in a single transducer: 2D, 3D/4D, Live xPlane, Live MPR, MPR, Doppler, color Doppler, and CPA.
PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients

Philips exclusive PureWave crystal technology is clinically proven to improve penetration in difficult-to-image patients. The pure, uniform PureWave crystals are up to 85% more efficient than conventional materials, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration and excellent detailed resolution.
Superb imaging during all trimesters

EPIQ 7’s suite of sophisticated transducers meets the needs of your most challenging gynecological surveys and first through third trimester exams.
nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound

Philips proprietary nSIGHT Imaging architecture is a totally different approach to forming ultrasound images. Unlike conventional systems that form the image line by line, nSIGHT creates images with optimal resolution down to the pixel level. nSIGHT Imaging incorporates the use of a precision beamformer along with powerful massive parallel processing. This extraordinary architecture captures an enormous amount of acoustic data and then reconstructs in real time optimally focused beams, creating precise resolution for every pixel in the image.
iSCAN for automatic image optimization

Real Time iSCAN (AutoSCAN) automatically optimizes gain and TGC to continuously provide a high-quality image.
Advanced user experience

With the EPIQ 7, Philips has completely reinvented the premium ultrasound user experience. Ease of use, workflow, ergonomics, and mobility all come together. We’ve revolutionized how you interact with your ultrasound system from every standpoint, and kept it beautifully intuitive and very quiet.
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation

Navigate quickly to system functions with the tablet-like touch interface, with 40% less reach and 15% fewer steps to complete an exam.
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries

EPIQ's extended-range control panel and monitor can be articulated for proper ergonomic alignment whether sitting or standing. The large 21" wide screen monitor facilitates easy viewing in virtually any environment. EPIQ has four transducer connectors with ambient lighting for ease in transducer selection during an exam.
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere

EPIQ is the lightest ultrasound machine in its class; it's easily transported on both carpet and tile. Place it in sleep mode, move it and boot up in seconds. The monitor folds down to reduce overall system height for transport, and the integrated cable hooks and catch tray are ideal for mobile studies.
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing

View DICOM images such as CT, NM, MRI, mammography, and ultrasound on your EPIQ system. Easily compare past and current studies without the use of an external reading station, and even review these Multimodality images while live imaging. Capture side-by-side comparison images as part of the exam documentation.
Library quiet for small examination rooms

EPIQ 7 is almost silent when running. A noise test determined that EPIQ 7 runs at 37-41 dB, which is equivalent to the sound of a library. This is extremely welcome in small scanning/examination rooms.

