DynaCAD Urology Integrated planning for fusion biopsy and ablation

DynaCAD Urology

Integrated planning for fusion biopsy and ablation

DynaCAD Urology is a purpose build solution that empowers urologists with a dedicated set of tools for utilizing multi-parametric MR data in fusion biopsy and ablation[1] workflows. It also provides a solution for managing patients’ biopsy and ablation data[1] in urology.

Use tools designed for urology
DynaCAD Urology works with DynaCAD Prostate, used in radiology, to provide urologists with an easy way to store, review and manage comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic data. It provides viewing layouts and tools that are specifically dedicated for urological review.
Once radiology has defined the prostate boundary and targets using DynaCAD Prostate, DynaCAD Urology displays the resulting information for urological review. Dedicated tools allow you to edit the prostate segmentation if needed, and add targets based on prior biopsy procedure core locations. This creates a ready-to-use plan for fusion-guided biopsy using Philips UroNav.
The Ablation Planning option¹ for DynaCAD Urology helps you prepare for ablation procedures by presenting the target regions along with critical structures identified in MR, and previously acquired biopsy data. Furthermore, DynaCAD Urology combines your clinical objectives with information about your ablation devices and applicators for automatic ablation plan computation.
An automatic exchange ensures that data moves quickly and reliably between the radiology and urology departments, bypassing possible delays such as when using discs or memory sticks. Secure network connectivity can also help enhance data integrity and safety – giving you the data you need for active surveillance, subsequent biopsy and therapy planning, and for follow-up.
  • [1] The ablation planning option is sold separately.
  • DynaCAD Urology and DynaCAD Prostate are modules of the DynaCAD product.

