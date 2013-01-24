Home
Trilogy Adult Circuits, Dual-Limb, 10-Pack

This is a 10-pack of 22mm ID, dual-limb, with proximal pressure line, nonheated, single-use adult circuits to be used with Trilogy Evo and Trilogy EV300 ventilators.

