Trilogy RJ9 to 0.635 cm mono jack 3.65 m (normally open) (alarm state = closed)

Trilogy Remote Alarm Cable

RJ9 to 0.635 cm mono jack 3.65 m (normally open) (alarm state = closed)

Check your alarm system alarm state

Specifications

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Length
  • 3.65 m (12')
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Trilogy
Package Weight
  • 0.1588 kg
