Works together with the thin, form-fitting outer silicone membrane to create an effective, self-adjusting seal. Not only does our blue gel provide extra stability, it is thinner and lighter than ever before.
Intuitive forehead pad
Intuitive forehead pad for faster fittings
Is designed expressly for TrueBlue and enhanced with a remarkably soft blue gel. It supports quicker set-ups and fittings.
Headgear
Headgear provides extra stability
The inlaid adjustable straps converge into a single back panel with a crown strap for added stability.
Talon clips
Talon clips for easy on and off
Are included, making it easy for patients to remove the mask and lock in the same fit, night after night.
Angled micro port
Angled micro port reduces exhalation noise
The angle of the exhalation micro port makes operation quieter and redirects air away from a bed partner.
Freeform spring
Freeform spring allws patients to easily move
Patients can easily move in any direction thanks to the freeform springs. The soft silicone spring helps patients to get a better night’s sleep by limiting disturbances to the seal.
